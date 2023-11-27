Patient Square Capital LP Has $127.41 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Patient Square Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813,953 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 62.0% of Patient Square Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patient Square Capital LP owned about 1.65% of Roivant Sciences worth $127,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 2,956,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.