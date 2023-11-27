Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,546 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Synopsys worth $140,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.91.

SNPS stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $547.19. 494,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,802. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $549.67.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

