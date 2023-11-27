Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,503 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $412.14. The stock had a trading volume of 614,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,915. The company has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

