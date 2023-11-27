Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of PACCAR worth $87,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 69.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 67.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.80. 411,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

