Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,385,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3,435.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $103,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

