Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $85,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $113.95. 552,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,321. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

