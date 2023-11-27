Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $88,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.82. 2,331,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,716. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,500,334. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

