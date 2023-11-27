Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,557 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $114,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,084. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

