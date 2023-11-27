Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 143,138 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $108,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.77. 1,215,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,977. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

