Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,266 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $111,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.09 on Monday, reaching $445.92. The stock had a trading volume of 526,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

