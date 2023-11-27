Oxen Price Reaches $0.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $13,451.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,967.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00185829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00609336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00449138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00123174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,666,224 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

