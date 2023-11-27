Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ORI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.