Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $527.04 million and approximately $55.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.45 or 0.05473193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm.

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08094501 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $65,196,192.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

