North Peak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,511,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,578,000. Lightspeed Commerce makes up about 2.9% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Lightspeed Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 70.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 299,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,125. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

