MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 259,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 515,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.49.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,916,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

