Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.56. 2,411,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,926,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

