Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,352 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for about 2.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,017. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

