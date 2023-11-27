Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.39 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $27.39 million and $25,688.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,515.27 or 0.99968717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000687 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,419.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

