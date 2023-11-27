LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.6 %

LITB stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

