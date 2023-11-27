LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.6 %
LITB stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.
LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
