Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,093. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,648 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

