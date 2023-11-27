Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

