Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.83.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB opened at C$28.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$29.46.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

