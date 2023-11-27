iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 84,795 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.52.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.