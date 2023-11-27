iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.48

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 66592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.