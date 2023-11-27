iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

