iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.75

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 409177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
