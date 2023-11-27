Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

XMLV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The firm has a market cap of $913.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

