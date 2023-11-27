International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.89.

IP opened at $32.93 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

