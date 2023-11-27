HI (HI) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

HI (HI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $350,688.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,537.88 or 0.99965663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003987 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,192,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00069179 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $360,611.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

