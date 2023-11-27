Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 703.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

