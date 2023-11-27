G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,464.38 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002042 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 250.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001390 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.