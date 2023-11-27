Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.07 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

