Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,976 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 14.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 0.47% of Flex worth $57,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. 1,368,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,938. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.