Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

