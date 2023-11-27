Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,549 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,892 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Electronic Arts worth $89,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,770 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.