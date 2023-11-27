Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.32. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

