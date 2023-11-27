Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $6.45 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.