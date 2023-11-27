Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to $60.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

