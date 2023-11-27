CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

CVBF stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

