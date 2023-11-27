Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

CRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.38. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,833 shares of company stock valued at $209,061. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

