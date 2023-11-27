Creditcoin Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.45 million and $34.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

