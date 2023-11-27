Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.34. 1,571,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,495. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

