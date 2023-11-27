Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 29,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.66. 17,654,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,244,305. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $393.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

