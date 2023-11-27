Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

