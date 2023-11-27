Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.57. 1,699,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,213. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.70 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.