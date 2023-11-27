Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $200.48. 986,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

