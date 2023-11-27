Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.17 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $551.47 million and $22.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,532.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00187236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00605443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00451544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00124614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,924,060 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,458,700,494.7266374 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16232877 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,928,663.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

