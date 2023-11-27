ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 18.9 %

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.