Chris Andrea Lodder Sells 19,176 Shares of Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) Stock

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chris Andrea Lodder sold 19,176 shares of Osisko Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$74,594.64.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.