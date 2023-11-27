Chris Andrea Lodder Sells 19,176 Shares of Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) Stock

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chris Andrea Lodder sold 19,176 shares of Osisko Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$74,594.64.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.