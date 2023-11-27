Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.