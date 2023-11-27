Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 6.6 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
