Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 6.6 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 186,728 shares of company stock valued at $65,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.